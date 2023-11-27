Gaza mayor: Israel obstructing delivery of fuel to enclave

The Mayor of Gaza City, Yahya Al-Sarraj, said Israel is obstructing the delivery of much needed fuel to the besieged Gaza Strip where the war has killed over 14,500 people and displaced 1.7 million others.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Al-Sarraj said there is a huge need for fuel to remove rubble and open the streets and to pump water to Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip.

About 700,000 people in Gaza City and the northern Gaza Strip need services, Al-Sarraj said, calling for “food, water, fuel and electricity to be delivered to the Gaza Strip.”

He warned of the spread of diseases, warning that some citizens are being shot at while trying to reach their homes in Tal Al-Hawa and that the Israeli army prevents people from returning to their homes and inspecting them.

He called on international institutions to deliver aid, especially fuel, stressing the need to transport waste to landfill in the east of the city, which is still inaccessible.

LIVE UPDATES: Queues for cooking gas stretch 2km in Khan Yunis: UN