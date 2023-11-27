October 7 was a watershed for the occupation, but not the kind that Israel and its allies expected

In the ongoing nightmare of normalisation and the rushing of the Arab tyrants to visit the usurping entity and kiss its rulers’ feet, there is a light among the darkness emanating from the occupied land of Palestine. It is not just any old light. It is the bright light of Gaza that is illuminating the whole Arab nation and waking it from its long sleep. It has become a fire that burns the enemies of the nation and its flames rise to engulf all of the Arab Zionists. I’m speaking about 7 October 2023, which history will record in letters of light as a watershed for the occupation of Palestine, but not the kind that Israel and its allies expected.

The day dawned with a shock for the enemy entity and its supposedly invincible army. The earthquake shook the world, and may have signalled the beginning of the end for the Zionist state as it stands at the moment; we may even be witnessing the realisation of the State of Palestine from the river to the sea.

The Zionist enemy is gaining nothing from its fierce war on Gaza, other than disgrace and dishonour. The monster that it is has been revealed to the whole world. The weakness of its soldiers has been exposed despite the huge arsenal of the latest and most lethal weapons at their disposal. The Merkava tank shown off to the world is now scrap metal played on by children in the streets.

Yes, some hostages have been released, but with all of the satellite technology and soldiers roaming the streets of Gaza, the remainder have not been located. The resistance groups have exposed the frailties of the “Israel Defence Forces”. The enemy has always tried to hide this frailty under a pile of lies in order to create a myth for themselves and to scare the Arab world.

At the time of writing, the apartheid state had not managed to eliminate Hamas, destroy the tunnels, or displace the Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt’s Sinai. Despite the destruction and devastation, the Palestinians are holding on to their land and dignity. As soon as the truce was announced, those stranded at the Rafah crossing on the Egyptian border rushed to cross and enter… Gaza.

The Zionist enemy swallowed its pride and agreed to the four-day truce, with most of the terms being dictated by the Palestinian resistance through mediators. The Palestinians excelled in the negotiations, from day one. The Zionist leaders accepted the humiliating deal, and we can say that the slap in Netanyahu’s face that ends his political career forever will be his defeat in Gaza; hopefully it will be the knock-out blow for him. He will then have to prepare for his trial and spend the rest of his life in an Israeli prison cell along with his friend and former prime minister of Israel, Ehud Olmert.

Netanyahu began his war on Gaza with confidence and a sense of superiority that led to arrogance in his abrasive statements. “We will free the hostages within two days,” he claimed. It took 48 days for it to become clear to him that he was chasing a mirage when he infiltrated the sands of Gaza, and the military campaign engaged in by tens of thousands of his soldiers and elite officers in northern Gaza failed. Like most Israelis, he has been shocked by the terrible loss of soldiers and military equipment, along with the anger and indignation of his people against him.

It was thus natural for him to back down and announce the approval of what he said repeatedly he and his government would reject: a truce, with Israeli planes banned from using Palestine’s airspace. They also agreed to double the number of aid trucks, including fuel, for all parts of Gaza, in the south and north, and implicitly acknowledged the continued rule of Hamas in the enclave, which Israel has always and will forever describe as a terrorist organisation.

Meanwhile, the Israeli terrorist, racist and barbaric state will return to channelling its anger into the bombing of more Palestinian civilians. To-date, its US-supplied planes and bombs have killed over 15,000 Palestinians, including more than 6,000 children, while thousands more remain buried under the rubble. Israel has destroyed over half of Gaza’s buildings and the majority of schools, hospitals, mosques, churches, vital facilities, bakeries and water desalination plants.

All of this has failed to get the Palestinians to surrender, no matter how hungry and thirsty they become. They have not left their land and not have risen up against Hamas and the other resistance groups. Indeed, they are generally more supportive. What a nation this is; a people like no other in the world.

The views expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of Middle East Monitor.