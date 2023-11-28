Egypt sends the 29th batch of medical, food aid to Palestine

Egypt dispatched the 29th batch of medical and food aid to the besieged Gaza Strip yesterday.

The aid, consisting of 200 trucks, was sent to the Al-Awja crossing for inspection before entering the Gaza Strip through the Rafah border crossing, which connects Egypt with the Gaza Strip. Additionally, seven trucks carrying fuel and cooking gas were allowed into the enclave.

On Sunday, Egypt received two injured individuals and 90 cancer patients, along with 82 companions and two travellers from Gaza. Due to a lack of coordination, 35 patients were returned.

Furthermore, 413 stranded Palestinians returned to Gaza on Sunday through the Rafah land crossing, and 100 trucks of aid were allowed entry.

