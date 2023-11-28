Elon Musk promises to wear symbol of Gaza hostages

Elon Musk promised to wear a dog-tag from the father of an Israeli taken as a prisoner of war by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza until all Israelis are released, Reuters reports.

“Our hearts are hostage in Gaza,” read the metal tag he received from Malki Shem-Tov, the father of Omer Shem-Tov, in a video of Musk’s visit issued yesterday by the office of Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Musk placed it around his neck. Later on Monday he wrote on X: “I will wear it every day until your loved ones are released.”

In a meeting President @Isaac_Herzog held with @ElonMusk & families of hostages, Rachel showed Elon a video of her son Hersh, badly injured, being abducted by Hamas. Malki, father of another hostage, Omer, presented Elon with a dog-tag inscribed “our hearts are hostage in Gaza”. pic.twitter.com/BC2SePazQV — Office of the President of Israel (@IsraelPresident) November 27, 2023

Musk has faced criticism from activists calling for an end to Israel’s genocide iin Gaza as he has failed to visit the occupied Palestinian territories during his trip to Israel. Using the hashtag #VisitGaza activists expressed disappointment in the billionaire for not engaging with Palestinian voices recounting Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip on 7 October. It has since killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

