Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Elon Musk promises to wear symbol of Gaza hostages

November 28, 2023 at 10:32 am

CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and social media platform 'X' (formerly known as Twitter), Elon Musk (L) meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog (R) in West Jerusalem on November 27, 2023 [Haim Zach (GPO)/Handout/Anadolu Agency]

CEO of Tesla, SpaceX and social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Elon Musk (L) meets Israeli President Isaac Herzog (R) in West Jerusalem on November 27, 2023 [Haim Zach (GPO)/Handout/Anadolu Agency]

Elon Musk promised to wear a dog-tag from the father of an Israeli taken as a prisoner of war by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza until all Israelis are released, Reuters reports.

“Our hearts are hostage in Gaza,” read the metal tag he received from Malki Shem-Tov, the father of Omer Shem-Tov, in a video of Musk’s visit issued yesterday by the office of Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Musk placed it around his neck. Later on Monday he wrote on X: “I will wear it every day until your loved ones are released.”

Musk has faced criticism from activists calling for an end to Israel’s genocide iin Gaza as he has  failed to visit the occupied Palestinian territories during his trip to Israel. Using the hashtag #VisitGaza activists expressed disappointment in the billionaire for not engaging with Palestinian voices recounting Israeli atrocities in the Gaza Strip.

Israel launched a massive military campaign in the Gaza Strip on 7 October. It has since killed more than 15,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and over 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave.

READ: Elon Musk needs Israel’s approval to operate Starlink in Gaza 

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending