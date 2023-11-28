Surgeon Maynard urges political push for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza Nick Maynard, an NHS surgeon, with experience working in Gaza hospitals, said that the most important thing doctors need in Gaza right now is a permanent ceasefire. He said the ongoing pause is welcomed, but everyone is in fear the war might continue. He also emphasised the fact that many people are willing to go and help, however, they will not go until they guarantee a permanent ceasefire. He demanded political support for this requirement from UK politicians.