Holocaust survivor Dr Gabor Mate calls for land return to Palestine Dr Gabor Mate, a Holocaust survivor, Hungarian-Canadian physician and author, has openly critiqued the foundation of Israel and its ongoing occupation of Palestinian lands. In a conversation with Piers Morgan, Dr Mate, who once identified as a Zionist, revised his stance, citing Israel's establishment involved the extermination, expulsion, and massacres of Palestinians. He emphasised the necessity of acknowledging historical context to understand the current conflict and to move forward.