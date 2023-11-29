Pakistan: caretaker PM to meet Kuwait Crown Prince

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul-Haq Kakar is to meet Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah today, as part of his two-day official visit to the Gulf state. Kakar flew to Kuwait after concluding his trip to the UAE where he signed billions of dollars of agreements on Monday.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) yesterday said that Kakar was received on his arrival by Kuwait’s Minister for Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Dr Jassim Mohammed Abdullah Al-Ostad. The premier was also presented with Arabic coffee as a “traditional Kuwaiti welcoming gesture” for guests.

As a traditional Kuwaiti welcoming gesture to welcome guests, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar being presented "Kahwa" upon his arrival in Kuwait. pic.twitter.com/3RP94rclqz — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) November 28, 2023

According to Pakistan’s foreign ministry, in addition to the meeting with the crown prince, Kakar will meet Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah. “The visit will include the signing of various MoUs in the field of manpower, information technology, mineral exploration and food security, energy and defence,” it added.

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Interior Kuwait, Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar upon his arrival at Bayan Palace, Kuwait, today. pic.twitter.com/hZST3Qz5qP — Prime Minister's Office (@PakPMO) November 29, 2023

Ahead of the visit, the caretaker federal cabinet approved seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for $10 billion worth of investments in Pakistan, which are to be signed during the prime minister’s Kuwait visit.

Earlier this year, Pakistan and Kuwait marked the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

From Kuwait, Kakar will head back to the UAE to attend the World Climate Action Summit, scheduled to take place on 1-2 December as part of COP28 in Dubai.

READ: ‘We are witnessing holocaust of children in Gaza’ – Pakistan Premier