Russia accuses US of ‘destructive role’ in escalating Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN has accused the US of playing a “destructive role” in the latest escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict due to Washington’s Middle East policies.

“The policies of the US which meant that it kept turning a blind eye to the ongoing Israeli settlement construction in the occupied [Palestinian] territories and recognised Israel’s sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights, have played a destructive role in the current escalation,” Dmitry Chumakov told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday. “As a result, we are now witnessing a conflict of unprecedented scope, which may spread to the entire Middle Eastern.”

Israel launched a massive bombardment against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip on 7 October, which lasted for six weeks. It has killed at least 15,000 people, most of whom were women and children. Throughout the bombardment, the US provided full military and political support to Israel, which was condemned by many countries.

Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, agreed a temporary truce which came into effect last Friday and has since been extended. Women and children from both sides were released, after Qatari mediation and support from Egypt and the US. The extended truce is due to end tonight.

READ: Israel left premature Palestinian babies to ‘die alone’ after evacuating Gaza hospital