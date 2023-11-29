WHO chief says Palestinian children, civilians 'deserve to live in peace'

Palestinian children and civilians “deserve to live in peace”, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday, marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, Anadolu Agency reports.

This International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian people comes at a very dark and tragic moment. But we must persist with our commitment to health for all Palestinian people

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X

“We continue to call on all parties to work towards a sustained ceasefire and lasting peace,” he added.

In a separate post, he stressed that 1.3 million people are currently living in shelters in Gaza.

He said that

overcrowding and lack of food, water, sanitation and basic hygiene, waste management and access to medication are resulting in a high number of cases of acute respiratory infections (111,000), scabies (12,000), lice (11,000), diarrhoea (75,000), skin rash (24,000), impetigo (2,500), chickenpox (2,500) and jaundice (1,100)

“Given the living conditions and lack of health care, more people could die from disease than bombings,” Tedros said.

He emphasised that establishing a ceasefire now is “a matter of life or death for civilians”.

