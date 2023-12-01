Middle East Monitor
Club Africain fans create mosaic to honor Gaza's 6,405 lost children

In a display of solidarity, Club Africain football fans in Tunisia come together to craft a moving mosaic, paying tribute to the 6,405 innocent children tragically lost in Gaza due to Israeli air strikes. This commemoration received wide admiration and raised awareness and solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Protests continue around the globe demanding an end to the genocide, and a lasting ceasefire.

December 1, 2023 at 12:31 am

WATCH: Israel’s UN membership under scrutiny for non-compliance with refugee return conditions

