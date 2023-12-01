Club Africain fans create mosaic to honor Gaza's 6,405 lost children In a display of solidarity, Club Africain football fans in Tunisia come together to craft a moving mosaic, paying tribute to the 6,405 innocent children tragically lost in Gaza due to Israeli air strikes. This commemoration received wide admiration and raised awareness and solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Protests continue around the globe demanding an end to the genocide, and a lasting ceasefire.