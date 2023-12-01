Four migrants die after being thrown from speedboat off Spanish coast

Four migrants have died after being thrown from a speedboat off the coast of southern Spain, Sky News reports.

According to the report, the boat was yards away from a beach in Cadiz when the incident occurred, Guardia Civil police and rescue service said.

Thirty-one other people from the boat, including six children, survived the incident and four were taken to a hospital, the report added.

Officials said 27 passengers were forced out by the vessel’s drivers near Camposoto beach, which is where the four died.

Another eight were left on the shore of Sancti Petri beach, in nearby Chiclana, who were attended to by medics and the Guardia Civil police.

Three of them were taken to hospital suffering from hypothermia.

Eyewitness Javier Gonzalez told a local TV station: “We saw a drug trafficking boat arriving but they weren’t trafficking drugs but [were] with migrants.

