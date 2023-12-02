Gaza Civil Defence confirms occupation targeting homes, transportation

The spokesperson for the Civil Defence in Gaza, Mahmoud Basal, confirmed: “The Israeli occupation focused its bombing on Friday on targeting homes and means of transportation.”

Basal added in a television interview on Friday: “The occupation forces committed a massacre in the Shujaiya neighbourhood, east of Gaza City, resulting in the martyrdom of about ten Palestinians, in addition to five martyrs from one family in a raid on Salah Al-Din Road (the main highway in the Gaza Strip) despite them waving white flags.”

Basal noted: “The number of martyrs we recovered during the truce reached more than 300, while more than 25 of our crew members were martyred and about 100 were injured since October 7.”

He called for: “The entry of Arab civil defence cadres into the Gaza Strip to help us, especially since we did not receive any type of aid that entered the Gaza Strip during the truce.”

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced: “The number of victims of the Israeli occupation’s aggression since the end of the truce on Friday morning has risen to 110 martyrs and hundreds of wounded.”

On Friday morning, a temporary truce mediated by Qatar and Egypt ended after seven days, during which there was an exchange of prisoners and the entry of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which is home to about 2.3 million Palestinians.

Since 7 October, the Israeli occupation, with the support of the US, launched a devastating aggression on the Gaza Strip, leaving enormous destruction in the infrastructure and tens of thousands of civilian victims, primarily women and children, as well as an unprecedented humanitarian disaster, according to official Palestinian and international sources.

