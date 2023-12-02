Hamas holds international community responsible for Israel resuming war crimes in Gaza

Hamas’s government in Gaza has held the international community responsible for “the continuous Israeli war crimes” in the besieged territory, after occupation forces resumed their offensive this week.

After the week-long temporary ‘humanitarian pause’ between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas ended yesterday, Israel resumed its attacks and revived hostilities in the Gaza Strip by targeting multiple civilian areas within it.

In a statement by the Hamas government’s media office yesterday, it said that as the Israeli military resumed “its brutal war against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip…The international community bears responsibility for the continuation” of that offensive after a week of calm, hostage exchanges, and prisoner releases.

“The international community, especially the United States, US President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, are responsible for the crimes of the Israeli occupation and its brutal war against civilians, children and women in Gaza”, the statement read.

It stated that in Israel’s offensive and invasion, the “law of war and international humanitarian law are violated. The international community gave Israel the green light to continue its attacks on the Gaza Strip.”

Hamas reiterated that the “Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves in every way, to gain their freedom and independence, to establish a Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with international laws, and to completely clear their lands of occupation”.

