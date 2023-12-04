Iran will respond to attacks on IRGC in Syria, FM

Iran will respond to attacks on its interests in Syria, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said today when asked about the killing by Israel of two Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps members (IRGC) in Syria last week, Reuters reports.

“No action against Iran’s interests and our advisory forces in Syria will go unanswered,” Kanaani said.

Two Iranian Revolutionary Guards members who served as military advisers in Syria were killed in an Israeli attack, Iranian state media reported on 2 November, in the first reported Iranian casualties during the ongoing war in Gaza.

Israel has been carrying out sporadic attacks in Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011. It claims the targets are Iranian-backed groups and military posts belonging to the army.

