Israeli minister calls for executing Palestinian prisoners

Israeli Minister of Heritage Amichai Eliyahu has called for the execution of Palestinian prisoners so that they are not released in any future negotiations with the Palestinian resistance.

According to the Ynet website, Eliyahu said: “This is a matter worth noting. The Israelis in this war are the ones acting correctly, and they are the ones guarding, we must trust them.”

Referencing those he claimed were behind the killing of three Israelis in Jerusalem over the weekend, he said: “We are a law-abiding state, but we urgently need to refer them to God so that they are not released in deals.”

Last month the Israeli Knesset discussed a controversial draft law on “executing Palestinian prisoners.” Far-right Israeli Member of the Knesset Itamar Ben-Gvir had made the introduction of the death penalty a condition for his faction joining Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government prior to its formation.

Ben-Gvir said his Otzma Yehudit, or Jewish Power, party “is the one that submitted the draft law to execute Palestinian prisoners,” adding that the draft “is expected to receive support by all members of the Knesset.”

