Palestinian prisoners demand int'l support to stop 'revenge attacks' against them

Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons have called for Qatar, Egypt and the international community to intervene to stop the Israeli occupation’s “revenge attacks” against them, which have intensified since 7 October.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Palestinian Prisoners Movement, which represents prisoners in Israeli jails, the detainees appealed to the Qatari and Egyptian mediators, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the United Nations, and the free world to pressure the occupation to stop its revenge attacks and the deliberate crimes it is committing against them in prison.

“The Zionist occupation has subjected us to dangerous detention conditions by turning the prisons into deadly iron tombs and carried out systematic assassinations and executions against the prisoners, leading to the martyrdom of a number of them,” they added.

A number of the newly freed Palestinians have spoken with the media about their abusive treatment under detention, saying that prison standards for Palestinians held in Israeli jails, known to be inhumane, have worsened since 7 October.

Based on various testimonies of those released, detainees faced police units raiding their cells and firing tear gas and were subjected to assault, torture, and other ill-treatment. The prison administration reportedly cut off water and electricity, limited meals to two a day with minimal amounts of food provided, and barred access to canteens where inmates would buy basic supplies.Cells, which used to accommodate six people, now house 10 to 20.

