UK Labour MP describes harrowing death of premature babies in Gaza UK Labour MP Imran Hussain recounts the tragic fate of four premature babies in a Gaza medical facility, who were left behind following an evacuation enforced by the Israeli military. He describes the infants as having been ‘blackened by mould, eaten by worms, and mauled by stray dogs,’ after medical staff were forced to evacuate Al-Nasar Hospital in only 30 minutes.