Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Palestinian flag raised over Dublin City Council

December 6, 2023 at 2:10 pm

The Dublin City Council in Ireland unanimously approved a proposal to raise the Palestinian flag in solidarity with the people of Gaza on December 4, 2023 [@PerryCieran/X]

The Dublin City Council in Ireland unanimously approved a proposal to raise the Palestinian flag in solidarity with the people of Gaza on December 4, 2023 [@PerryCieran/X]

The Dublin City Council in Ireland on Monday unanimously approved a proposal to raise the Palestinian flag in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

According to the Irish Independent, the council approved the proposal to raise the Palestinian flag, which was initially submitted at the beginning of November.

The newspaper explained that the same proposal which was rejected in the first vote held at the beginning of November was approved in the second vote last night.

Independent Dublin City Council member, Councillor Cieran Perry, said in a post on X: “Dublin City Council unanimously agreed to fly Palestinian flag above City Hall in solidarity with people of Gaza who remain under genocidal bombardment by rogue Israeli state.”

A post yesterday carried a picture of the flag flying over the building.

Since the start of Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza, Ireland has been vocal about the need for Tel Aviv to comply with international humanitarian laws in its dealing with Palestinians in the besieged Strip.

READ: Gaza’s civilian population cannot be allowed to suffer further: Irish foreign minister

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending