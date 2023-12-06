Palestinian flag raised over Dublin City Council

The Dublin City Council in Ireland on Monday unanimously approved a proposal to raise the Palestinian flag in solidarity with the people of Gaza.

According to the Irish Independent, the council approved the proposal to raise the Palestinian flag, which was initially submitted at the beginning of November.

The newspaper explained that the same proposal which was rejected in the first vote held at the beginning of November was approved in the second vote last night.

Independent Dublin City Council member, Councillor Cieran Perry, said in a post on X: “Dublin City Council unanimously agreed to fly Palestinian flag above City Hall in solidarity with people of Gaza who remain under genocidal bombardment by rogue Israeli state.”

A post yesterday carried a picture of the flag flying over the building.

Proud to see Palestinian flag flying above City Hall in Dublin. A small symbolic public display of support for the people of Gaza suffering genocidal bombardment by Israeli forces. Unanimous support from all councillors last night. #FreePalestine #StopGazaGenocide #CeasefireNOW pic.twitter.com/Q1geKmx9mN — Cllr Cieran Perry (@PerryCieran) December 5, 2023

Since the start of Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza, Ireland has been vocal about the need for Tel Aviv to comply with international humanitarian laws in its dealing with Palestinians in the besieged Strip.

