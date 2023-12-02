Gaza’s civilian population cannot be allowed to suffer further: Irish foreign minister

Ireland’s foreign minister reiterated his call Friday for a “durable humanitarian ceasefire” and full respect for international humanitarian law, Anadolu Agency reports.

Micheal Martin said resuming fighting is a “disappointment,” as he condemned Hamas’ actions and the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

“The pause in the conflict in recent days was highly valuable,” he said in a statement.

Noting that dozens of hostages have been released during the humanitarian pause, Martin said it also brought “a significant improvement” in access to vital humanitarian aid.

“It is important to stress the catastrophic impact Israel’s military action is having on children and the most vulnerable civilians in Gaza,” said Martin.

He stressed that Gaza’s civilian population “cannot be allowed to suffer further.”

“I am determined to work with Eu and international partners to deliver a permanent ceasefire and move towards a meaningful process,” he said, adding that he believes it is the only way to ensure peace and security for the Israeli and Palestinian people.

The Israeli army resumed attacks across the Gaza Strip after the end of the humanitarian pause, causing hundreds of casualties among Palestinians.

At least 109 Palestinians were killed and several others injured as Israel resumed striking various areas in the Gaza Strip following the end of the pause, said the Health Ministry in Gaza.

The pause between Israel and Hamas went into effect Nov. 24.

