Journalist Ahmed Hijazee chronicles the daily life of displaced children in Gaza Gazan journalist Ahmed Hijazee speaks with displaced young girls in Gaza, shedding light on the harsh realities they face in their daily lives. Rahaf, a young girl seen washing clothes by hand, smiles when asked about her childhood. As they work on a makeshift fire amid the streets, the girls share the challenges of living without food and water, and being driven out of their homes.