UNICEF: Gaza hospitals have become battlegrounds, fields of combat

The spokesperson for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), James Elder, said yesterday that hospitals in Gaza have become battlegrounds and fields of combat.

According to the organisation’s official website, Elder confirmed that conditions for providing aid inside Gaza are tough and the situation is now grim and deadly.

He explained that the intensity of the shelling hinders the provision of humanitarian aid inside Gaza, and there is a lack of clean water and food.

He added that people in Gaza urgently need water, food and medicine, and children in Gaza are coming to hospitals with broken bones and shrapnel piercing their bodies.

READ: Children in Gaza don’t have just 1 injury, they are losing everything