UNICEF: Gaza hospitals have become battlegrounds, fields of combat

December 6, 2023 at 2:07 pm

A view of destroyed Indonesian Hospital during the humanitarian pause of 4 days that is extended for 2 days, continues on its 5th day in Gaza City, Gaza on November 28, 2023 [Montaser Alsawaf/Anadolu Agency]

The spokesperson for the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), James Elder, said yesterday that hospitals in Gaza have become battlegrounds and fields of combat.

According to the organisation’s official website, Elder confirmed that conditions for providing aid inside Gaza are tough and the situation is now grim and deadly.

He explained that the intensity of the shelling hinders the provision of humanitarian aid inside Gaza, and there is a lack of clean water and food.

He added that people in Gaza urgently need water, food and medicine, and children in Gaza are coming to hospitals with broken bones and shrapnel piercing their bodies.

