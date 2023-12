Former French army officer estimates real death toll as high as 30,000 deaths in Gaza Guillaume Ancel, a former French army captain, says based on his military analysis, he believed there are between 20,000 and 30,000 deaths in Gaza so far. Ancel based his figures on the frequency, speed, and power of the Israeli bombings, along with the types of weapons used. ‘And thus, this is a massacre,’ he concluded.