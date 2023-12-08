Israel killing civilians raising white flags, rights group says 

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor stated that Israeli forces burned homes in Beit Lahia and killed civilians who were raising white flags.

In a statement received by Quds Press yesterday evening, it also reported that Israel detained dozens of Palestinian civilians from UNRWA-run schools in northern Gaza.

It documented the arrest of journalists, doctors, academic and elderly individuals from displacement centres in the northern Gaza Strip many of whom were beaten and all of whom were stripped of their clothes down to their underwear before being taken away.

The Israeli occupation army has been waging a destructive war on the Gaza Strip since 7 October, resulting in 17,177 martyrs, 70 per cent of whom are women and children, as of yesterday evening, in addition to 46,000 wounded, as well as massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to Palestinian and international sources.

