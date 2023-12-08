Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Israel killing civilians raising white flags, rights group says 

December 8, 2023 at 1:59 pm

A displaced Palestinian youth carries a white flag during a walk along the Salah al-Din road towards a safe zone in the southern Gaza Strip, on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. [Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg Via Getty Images]

A displaced Palestinian youth carries a white flag during a walk along the Salah al-Din road towards a safe zone in the southern Gaza Strip, on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. [Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg Via Getty Images]

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor stated that Israeli forces burned homes in Beit Lahia and killed civilians who were raising white flags.

In a statement received by Quds Press yesterday evening, it also reported that Israel detained dozens of Palestinian civilians from UNRWA-run schools in northern Gaza.

It documented the arrest of journalists, doctors, academic and elderly individuals from displacement centres in the northern Gaza Strip many of whom were beaten and all of whom were stripped of their clothes down to their underwear before being taken away.

 

View this post on Instagram 

A post shared by Middle East Monitor (@middleeastmonitor)

 

The Israeli occupation army has been waging a destructive war on the Gaza Strip since 7 October, resulting in 17,177 martyrs, 70 per cent of whom are women and children, as of yesterday evening, in addition to 46,000 wounded, as well as massive infrastructure destruction and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to Palestinian and international sources.

Gaza has reached a point where civilisation is ‘about to break down’: WHO

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending