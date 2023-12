Palestinian girl pleas for prosthetic limb after Israeli air strike in Gaza Layan, a 12-year-old girl from Gaza, faces the imminent threat of amputation after sustaining injuries in an Israeli air strike on a UN-run school. Layan expresses the pain of losing her legs to gangrene, questioning the world's response to the suffering of Gaza's children. ‘Tell me, what crime did Gaza’s children commit? What did they do to deserve Israelis killing them?’ she asks.