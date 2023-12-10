Israel blows up the faculty of medicine of the Islamic University in Gaza
The faculty of medicine of the Islamic University in Gaza Was blown up by Israeli forces. Reports suggest it was blown up by planted explosives which indicates deliberate destruction at zero risk. The International community has expressed reservations about the impact of the current war on the medical infrastructure in Gaza, as medical professionals and facilities were being targeted throughout the war.
December 10, 2023 at 6:53 pm