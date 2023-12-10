Voting begins for presidential election in Egypt

Voting for Egypt’s presidential election, a contest between four candidates including the incumbent, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, began on Sunday.

The electoral process will take place over three days from 9 a.m. (0700 GMT) until 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) local time.

While President al-Sisi is poised to win a third term, his opponents are Farid Zahran, head of the Egyptian Social Democratic Party, Abdel-Sanad Yamama, leader of the Egyptian Wafd party, and Hazem Omar, head of the Republican People’s Party.

In Egypt’s 27 governorates, voting began in 11,631 polling stations inside 9,376 main electoral headquarters, according to state media. About 67 million voters are entitled to vote.

