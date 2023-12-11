Jordan FM: Israel aims to expel Palestinians from Gaza

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said that “Israel is implementing a systematic policy aimed at removing the Palestinians from the Gaza Strip in a war that has claimed the lives of thousands of civilians.”

Speaking during the 21st Edition of the Doha Forum, which kicked off yesterday, Al-Safadi added, “Israel has created an amount of hatred that will haunt the region”, calling on the United States to exert “greater pressure” on Tel Aviv.

He stressed that the goals of the Israeli war are “to create a new reality on the ground that leads to a future with more hatred and more problems in this region and the world.”

The Jordanian chief diplomat also stressed that the Israeli “occupation ignores all initiatives” and “all humanitarian laws,” and demanded it “comply with the rules of international law and international humanitarian law.”

The 21st Edition of the Doha Forum, attended by heads of states and regional organisations, aims at exchanging ideas and confronting present challenges, with the Israeli aggression on Gaza casting a shadow over its dialogues.

The Israeli occupation army, supported by the US and mercenaries, has been waging a devastating war on the besieged Gaza Strip since 7 October, murdering more than 17,200 Palestinians, the majority of them children, and wounding nearly 46,000 others, in addition to causing massive destruction to the enclave’s already fragile infrastructure and an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, according to official Palestinian and UN sources.

Estimates suggest over 10,000 victims are still trapped under the rubble of their homes.

READ: Israel has received 10,000 tons of US military equipment since start of Gaza war