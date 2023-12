Gaza at Doha Forum: MEMO speaks to PSC Director Ben Jamal MEMO's Nasim Ahmed speaks with the Palestine Solidarity Campaign Director Ben Jamal at Doha Forum about the discourse on Palestine in light of the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, which has claimed the lives of up to 20,000 Palestinians since 7 October 2023, the majority of whom have been women and children. Attended by heads of state, government, regional and international organisations, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the two-day forum, themed 'Building Shared Futures', aims to address global crises, most notably the developments in Gaza.