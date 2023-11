MEMO Interviews: Will Brits fighting for Israel be charged with war crimes? MEMO speaks to British lawyer Ilora Choudhury about the legality of Britons going to fight with the Israeli army in Gaza, and whether they could be implicated in war crimes on their return to the UK. Choudhury, senior counsel at the International Campaign for Justice for Palestinians, sent a letter to the British Foreign Office requesting information on the numbers of British citizens currently fighting with Israel in Gaza, and whether they plan to issue legal guidance for those travelling to the Middle East to fight, like they did with Ukraine in 2022.