New Netflix film starring Denzel Washington as Hannibal ignites race row in Tunisia 

An upcoming Netflix movie starring Hollywood icon Denzel Washington in the role of the legendary Carthaginian general Hannibal Barca has sparked controversy and allegations of perpetuating Afrocentrism.

As the birthplace of Hannibal and the historical location of the city-state, present-day Tunis is at the centre of the debate over the actor’s racial background and the platform’s “woke” agenda.

A recent article published by Tunisian news outlet La Presse argues that portraying Hannibal “as a black African, would according to Tunisians and many observers, be a historical error.”

The article also points out that author and scholar of ancient history, Mary Lefkowitz, said that Hannibal came from an elite Carthaginian family of Phoenician Semitic settlers, like other peoples in the region.

An online petition signed by 1,300 people has also called on Netflix to “cancel its pseudo-documentary” and called on the North African country’s ministry of culture to “take action against the attempt to steal our history”.

The Guardian reports that following the announcement of Washington’s casting, Tunisian MP Yassine Mami questioned Culture Minister, Hayet Ketat Guermazi, about the project in parliament, stating: “The ministry should take a position on the subject.”

“This is about defending Tunisian identity and listening to the reactions of civil society,” said Mami, who is also the president of the committee on tourism, culture and services.

Guermazi, speaking in the assembly, said her ministry was instead focused on negotiating with Netflix to shoot some sequences of the film in Tunisia.

“It’s fiction; it’s their right. Hannibal is a historical figure, even if we’re all proud that he’s Tunisian … What could we do?” said Guermazi.

“What matters to me is that they shoot even one sequence in Tunisia and mention it. We want Tunisia to become a platform for foreign films again.”

Earlier this year, a similar controversy arose after a Netflix docudrama series portrayed Ancient Egyptian queen Cleopatra as a black woman, prompting the Public Prosecutor to file a case to have Netflix shut down.

Since the early 2000s, Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, who is biracial, had been rumored to play the role of the general, and according to a 2021 article, is still reportedly interested in directing and starring in a trilogy.

Famous for crossing the Alps with an army including war elephants in a surprise attack, Hannibal was a constant menace to Rome during the Second Punic War (218–201 BCE). One of his most famous achievements was the Battle of Cannae in 216 BCE, where he inflicted one of the most devastating losses in Roman military history. In the battle, he devised a brilliant and effective strategy that became a classic example of military tactics.

The turning point came with the Battle of Zama in 202 BCE, where Roman General Scipio Africanus adopted some of Hannibal’s tactics and strategies to defeat him, marking the end of his military career. Carthage was eventually sacked by Rome in 146 BCE, ending the Second Punic War.

