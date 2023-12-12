Middle East Monitor
Over 18,200 Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza

December 12, 2023 at 1:21 pm

A view of the damaged area after Israeli attacks on Al-Maghazi refugee camp, in the centre of the Gaza Strip, on December 11, 2023 [Ashraf Amra/Anadolu Agency]

The death toll in Gaza has risen to over 18,200 Palestinians, while the number of those injured now stands at 50,000, the Ministry of Health in Gaza said yesterday.

Ministry of Health spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said during a press conference after 66 days of the Israeli aggression that the toll of the aggression has risen to 18,205 martyrs and 49,645 injuries since 7 October.

Only yesterday, Israeli special forces surrounded the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza,  shelling it and killing two mothers, the UN reported. “The hospital remains surrounded by Israeli troops and tanks,” it added. Their brought the total death toll yesterday was over 200 Palestinians in one day.

