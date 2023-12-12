Russia Foreign Ministry: US veto means continued ‘bloodshed’ in Palestine’s Gaza

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the United States’ use of the veto right against a draft resolution in the UN Security Council calling for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza Strip means that the bloodshed would continue.

This came in a statement published on Monday by the Ministry regarding the UN Security Council meeting on 8 December about the situation in the Gaza Strip.

The Russian Foreign Ministry referred in the statement to the killing of more than 17,000 people in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

It emphasised the United States’ use of the veto during the Security Council meeting against a draft resolution calling for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

This means, the Russian Ministry continued, that the horrific bloodshed and catastrophic destruction would continue by the decision of one country.

On Friday, the United States used the veto in the UN Security Council against a draft resolution calling for “an immediate cessation of hostilities for humanitarian reasons” in the Gaza Strip.

Since 7 October, the Israeli army has been waging a devastating war on the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in 18,205 deaths and 49,645 injuries, most of whom are children and women, and extensive destruction of infrastructure and “an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe,” according to Palestinian and international official sources.

READ: Over 18,200 Palestinians killed by Israel in Gaza