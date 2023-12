Zara stores worldwide turned into protest zones of controversial collection Zara stores around the world are witnessing a wave of pro-Palestine protests as demonstrators voice their condemnation of the brand's recent controversial fashion collection. The protests are echoing the sentiments of those appalled by the controversial social media content and stand in support of the besieged Gaza Strip. The worldwide movement emphasises the growing global awareness and activism against any form of suppression. Consumers unite in sending a clear message that they will not support businesses that profit from human suffering and genocide.