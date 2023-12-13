Smotrich: Biden’s call for two-state solution is ‘suicide’

Extremist Israeli Minister of Finance Bezalel Smotrich described US President Joe Biden’s emphasis on the need for a two-state solution as “suicide”.

Smotrich criticised that the US has been “pushing Israel towards suicide for years” by promoting a “two-state solution”, according to Israel’s Channel 14.

Biden conveyed that the occupying state has begun to lose the support of the international community because of its indiscriminate bombing of the Gaza Strip, calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for a change in his “most conservative government in Israel’s history”.

The US president stressed that Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir and his companions do not want anything to do with the two-state solution; they only want revenge on all Palestinians.

Regarding his country’s full support for the occupying state in its brutal aggression against Gaza, Biden pointed out: “There is a real concern around the world that America is losing its moral centre” due to its support for Israel.

Biden’s statements reference the escalation of the dispute between the US administration and the extremist occupation government, following Netanyahu’s remarks in which he put a war scenario against the Palestinian Authority on the table, vowing not to allow it to return to ruling the Gaza Strip.

READ: Israel Finance Minister Smotrich calls for ‘voluntary migration’ of Palestinians from Gaza