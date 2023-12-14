Jewish demonstrators block Los Angeles highway, demand ceasefire in Gaza

Dozens of Jewish demonstrators blocked a highway in Los Angeles during rush hour yesterday evening, demanding an end to the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the demonstrators sat cross-legged on the ground next to each other in the middle of the highway; they stopped traffic, causing a traffic jam that extended for several kilometres in a city that already suffers from traffic congestion.

This protest was organised by IfNotNow, a group of American Jews seeking to end American support for the Israeli apartheid regime.

BREAKING: 75 American Jews & allies were just arrested shutting down a Los Angeles freeway to demand a ceasefire, and an end to U.S. funding of war crimes against the people of Gaza. Millions face death by bomb, bullet, starvation & disease in Gaza. No more business as usual. pic.twitter.com/8T6sEDQGcr — IfNotNow🔥🕎 (@IfNotNowOrg) December 13, 2023

The demonstrators wore black T-shirts with the words “Not in our name” and “Jews say cease-fire now” written in white.

The protesters also placed a huge menorah in the middle of the highway and chanted, “Cease-fire now.”

“We can’t stand idly by as civilians are murdered by the thousands. Ceasefire now!” said a protester in a post shared on the movement’s X account.

“Millions face death by bomb, bullet, starvation & disease in Gaza. No more business as usual,” said the group in another post on X.

About an hour after the start of the protest, police intervened and forcefully reopened the road.

