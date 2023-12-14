US: Biden administration staffers call for ceasefire in Gaza

A number of US President Joe Biden’s administration staffers gathered in front of the White House to protest the indiscriminate Israeli attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip and to call for an immediate ceasefire.

A protest was organised in front of the White House yesterday evening, with the participation of employees from multiple administrative levels and different religions in the Biden administration, where they issued calls for intervention to reach a ceasefire in Gaza.

The demonstrators raised a banner reading, “PRESIDENT BIDEN, YOUR STAFF DEMANDS A CEASEFIRE.” Candles arranged to spell out “ceasefire” were also lit in front of the group.

White House staffers hold a vigil asking their boss for a ceasefire in Gaza. This is remarkable and very brave. pic.twitter.com/WQ8hgQJwl4 — Nour Odeh 🇵🇸 #NojusticeNopeace (@nour_odeh) December 14, 2023

In remarks on behalf of the group, Josh Paul, a former State Department official who resigned from his job due to his disagreement with the Biden administration’s approach to the war, said the temporary truce that ended nearly two weeks ago “was never enough.”

He added: “We must move with urgency to save as many lives as possible and achieve an immediate, permanent ceasefire agreement and the return of all hostages.”

The group later read out the names of the Palestinians killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since 1 December, when the temporary ceasefire ended, and placed roses on the ground in memory of the victims.

Israel has killed more than 18,600 Palestinians since 7 October and wounded 50,600 others, according to Gaza’s health authorities. The vast majority of the victims are children.

READ: Qatar pledges $50m in humanitarian aid for Gaza