Palestine FM: Biden must act to restore peace

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the statements of US President Joe Biden regarding the two-state solution, demanding that they be translated into binding actions that end the cycle of wars and violence and achieve peace.

“We welcome the statements and positions made by President Biden regarding the two-state solution and his criticism of the mentality of revenge against the entire Palestinian people, as well as the statements and positions of the US National Security Council spokesman in which he emphasised the unity of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and that the Palestinian National Authority is the legitimate governing authority of the Palestinian land and people,” the ministry said in a statement yesterday.

It went on to call for translating the American statements into actions and a “binding road map that restores hope for peace and achieves a solution to the conflict through negotiated political means, leading to an end to the cycle of wars and violence and achieving security and stability in the region and the world.”

On Tuesday, Biden warned that Israel has begun to lose support in Europe and around the world because of its attacks on Gaza and the increasing number of civilian casualties, calling on Tel Aviv to draw lessons from the US’ mistakes following the September 11 attacks.

Biden added that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must change his government’s extremist approach, describing the current Israeli cabinet as the “most extreme” in Israel’s history.

