Israel is becoming isolated because of ‘indiscriminate bombing’ Biden warns Netanyahu

Israel’s “indiscriminate bombing” in Gaza risked leaving the country isolated, US President Joe Biden has said to Benjamin Netanyahu, in one of the harshest criticisms of the far-right Israeli Prime Minister by his closest ally.

Speaking to donors at a political fundraiser, Biden described Netanyahu’s coalition as “the most conservative government in Israel’s history … [that] doesn’t want a two-state solution”. Biden said: “I think he has to change, and with this government, this government in Israel is making it very difficult for him to move.”

The US President warned Netanyahu about repeating mistakes made by the US after 9/11, while reiterating his support for Israel’s mission to “take on Hamas”.

The President’s remarks came hours after Netanyahu pledged to defy weeks of American pressure to put the Palestinian Authority in charge of Gaza once Israel’s military operation ends. Netanyahu has ruled out any role there for the Authority, which governs in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Despite the criticism and widespread concern that Israel is committing genocide, Biden has given full US backing to the apartheid state. Reflecting the widespread discontent over the US President, Biden has been labelled “genocide Joe,” a term that could turn out to be costly during US election next year.

US introduced visa bans against settlers, in what seems to be an attempt to push back against critics accusing Washington of being indifferent to geocide. The move has been denounced as the “ultimate charade”.

“It seems the new fad among Western governments is to denounce settler violence and adopt measures against individual settlers. Following the US, the European Union and United Kingdom are now also considering the nuclear option,” said Dutch-Palestinian Middle East analyst, Mouin Rabbani, on X.

“It’s the ultimate charade, even on its own terms: refusing to provide someone with something they do not have, are not entitled to by right, and may not even want, as opposed to taking away something already in their possession, hardly qualifies as a punitive measure.”