UK Healthcare professionals march in silence in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot along with Professor Ghassan Abu Sitta, a British-Palestinian surgeon led medical professionals' silent march in London in demand of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Raising pictures of 264 healthcare professionals killed in Gaza by Israeli forces, and a sign saying ‘No Ceasefire, No vote’, the march continues towards The Palace of Westminster, raising awareness of the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza amidst the continuous Israeli shelling and bombardment.