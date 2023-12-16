UK Healthcare professionals march in silence in Solidarity with Gaza
Palestinian Ambassador to the UK, Husam Zomlot along with Professor Ghassan Abu Sitta, a British-Palestinian surgeon led medical professionals' silent march in London in demand of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Raising pictures of 264 healthcare professionals killed in Gaza by Israeli forces, and a sign saying ‘No Ceasefire, No vote’, the march continues towards The Palace of Westminster, raising awareness of the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza amidst the continuous Israeli shelling and bombardment.
December 16, 2023 at 8:18 pm