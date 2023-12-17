Palestine demands investigation into reports of Israel burying victims alive in Gaza

Palestine demanded an investigation Saturday into reports of the Israeli army burying civilians alive in the courtyard of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Information and testimonies from citizens, medical crews, and media indicate that the occupation buried living civilians in the Kamal Adwan Hospital courtyard, and that some of them were seen alive before being besieged by the occupation,” according to Palestinian Health Minister Mai al-Kaila.

“The world should take serious action to uncover the details of this file and not tolerate or remain silent about the information coming from the Gaza Strip,” said al-Kaila as she urged an international inquiry into the reports.

Al-Kaila explained that “the Israeli occupation deliberately expelled the wounded from Kamal Adwan Hospital into the open air in extremely cold weather and attacked medical personnel, posing a serious threat to the lives of the wounded and patients.”​​​​​​​

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry also demanded an “immediate international investigation into preliminary reports of the occupation committing heinous and horrifying crimes in the courtyard of Kamal Adwan Hospital.”

Director-General of the Health Ministry in the Gaza Strip, Munir Al-Bursh, told Anadolu that “the Israeli occupation committed a humanitarian catastrophe, turning Kamal Adwan Hospital into a military barracks and deliberately humiliating medical staff and the wounded.”

Palestinian journalist Anas al-Sharif wrote on X after visiting the hospital following the withdrawal of Israeli forces, that “what the Israeli occupation did inside Kamal Adwan Hospital is a heinous crime against the residents and medical staff.”

