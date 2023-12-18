Houthis claim attacks on two more ships in Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthi movement has attacked two more merchant ships in the Red Sea with naval drones today, the group has confirmed. This is the latest in a surge of attacks because of Israel’s genocidal military offensive in Gaza.

According to Reuters, Houthi spokesperson Yahya Sarea identified the vessels as the MSC Clara and Norwegian-owned Swan Atlantic. He said that the attacks were carried out after their crews failed to respond to calls from the group.

The Swan Atlantic’s owner said that the ship had been struck by an unidentified object, but none of the crew was hurt. The MSC Clara is a Panama-flagged vessel, according to LSEG data. Details of the attack on the vessel were not immediately known.

The Houthis say that they have been attacking vessels in the Red Sea with links to Israel in protest at its military offensive against the Palestinians in Gaza, and have warned against sailing towards the area. The attacks have prompted concerns about the impact on the passage of oil, grain and other goods on what is an important global trade route, and have pushed up the cost of insuring and shipping goods through the Red Sea. Soon after the latest attacks, London’s insurance market widened the area in the Red Sea that is deemed to be high risk.

Taiwan’s Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation said it would divert via the Cape of Good Hope any of its ships due to sail through the Red Sea or Gulf of Aden for the next two weeks. Norway-based oil tanker group Frontline said its vessels would also start avoiding passages through the same routes. “War risk insurance premiums are on the rise naturally, but as vessels gets re-routed around Africa shipping supply will be tighter as cargoes travel longer,” CEO Lars Barstad told Reuters. “That would put rates under strong upwards pressure.”

READ: Yemen: ‘explosion’ reported near vessel close to Bab Al-Mandab Strait

The announcement followed decisions by two major freight firms, including MSC, the world’s biggest container shipping line, to avoid the Suez Canal in response to the attacks by Houthi forces, which control most of Yemen. The Suez Canal shipping route, which leads to the Red Sea, is a vital waterway for global trade, and is used to transport energy and other goods between Europe and Asia, and elsewhere. The route saves on time and expense by avoiding having to navigate around the entire Africa continent via the Cape of Good Hope.

Confirming Monday’s attack on the Swan Atlantic, US officials told Reuters that multiple projectiles had been launched from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen. All of the ship’s systems were operating normally, although the water tank had been damaged in the attack, said Oystein Elgan, chief executive of owner Inventor Chemical Tankers. The company has no Israeli ties, he added.

The vessel’s operator, Uni-Tankers, said the attack had caused a small fire which the crew brought under control, and that the ship, carrying vegetable oils, continued to Reunion Island.