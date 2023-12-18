Yemen: ‘explosion’ reported near vessel close to Bab Al-Mandab Strait

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) has warned of a “possible explosion” near a vessel in the vicinity of the Bab Al-Mandab Strait and two other incidents at the southern end of the Red Sea on Monday, Reuters has reported.

The UKMTO said in an advisory note that it had received news of a possible explosion two nautical miles from a vessel 30 nautical miles south of the Yemeni port of Mokha. British maritime security firm Ambrey also said that it had received information of a possible explosion in the water near what appears to have been the same vessel.

The Royal Navy-linked organisation said in separate advisories that it had received reports of a second incident 30 nautical miles north west of Mokha, and another incident 24 nautical miles south east of the port. No other information was provided.

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement has been attacking vessels in the Red Sea area in protest at Israel’s devastating bombardment and invasion of the Gaza Strip since 7 October. Israel has been besieging Gaza for more than 16 years.

Two major freight firms including MSC, the world’s largest container shipping line, said over the weekend that they will avoid the Suez Canal in response to the attacks by Houthi forces, which control most of Yemen. This will have a major effect on the Egyptian economy, which will be badly hit if tolls are lost due to vessels avoiding the canal.

The Suez Canal connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, and is a vital waterway for global trade, used to transport energy and other goods between Europe and Asia, and elsewhere. The route saves time and expense by avoiding having to navigate around the entire continent of Africa via the Cape of Good Hope.

The Houthis have pledged to continue their attacks until Israel stops its military offensive, but on Saturday said that real steps to ease the humanitarian crisis in Gaza would contribute to “reducing the escalation”. They added that they were in Oman-mediated talks about its maritime “operations”.

That was the first indication that the militia group may be willing to de-escalate. The US has said that it is seeking a coalition to protect ships in the Red Sea and send a signal to the Houthis, who have also fired drones and missiles at Israel since the start of the fighting in occupied Palestine in October.

