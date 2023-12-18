Yemen Houthis prepared to confront any US-formed coalition deployment in the Red Sea

Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, a member of the Houthi politburo, told Al Jazeera, on Monday, that his group will be able to confront any coalition formed by the United States that could deploy to the Red Sea, Reuters reports.

Earlier on Monday, US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, gave a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart, saying: “We are taking action to build an international coalition. This is not just a US problem, it’s an international problem.” Austin announced that a virtual meeting would be held on Tuesday between him and “fellow ministers to address this threat”.

Houthi official Al-Bukhaiti also told Al Jazeera that the US offered not to obstruct efforts toward a lasting peace in Yemen, in exchange for Houthis halting their military operations in the Red Sea, and “we categorically reject this,” he said.

“There is indirect contact from countries, including the US to stop our operations,” he added.

