Jerusalem Deputy Mayor says 'there are no churches in Gaza' when asked about Israel's targeting of a church Deputy Mayor of Jerusalem, Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, says 'there are no churches in Gaza' and there are no Christians in Gaza after being presented with a report that Israeli forces targeted a church in the besieged strip. After saying she saw the reports of the shooting this morning, and that there are no churches or Christians in Gaza, she backtracks her statement when she is faced with the fact that there are indeed churches and Christians there, saying later on that she did not see the report.