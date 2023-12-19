Turkiye’s Erdogan and Hungary’s Orban pledge to strengthen ties in Budapest

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, have pledged to strengthen ties after talks in Budapest, Turkish media reports.

According to the report, the meeting on Monday marked the Turkish President’s second visit to the country in four months.

Hungary and Turkiye are the only two NATO countries that have so far not ratified Sweden’s bid to join the Transatlantic military alliance in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, report says.

Earlier this month, Erdogan made Turkiye’s ratification of Sweden’s NATO bid conditional on the United States Congress “simultaneously” approving Ankara’s request for F-16 fighter jets.

READ: Turkiye finds no financial abuse by firm US targeted over Hamas ties