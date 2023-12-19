US escalates Israel aggression on Gaza with naval plan against Houthi attacks on Red Sea

In a further sign of regional escalation, the US has rallied more than half a dozen allies to join a strengthened naval task force to protect Red Sea shipping from attacks by the Houthis. The initiative, named “Operation Prosperity Guardian”, was announced by US Defence Secretary, Lloyd Austin, shortly after UK oil super major, BP, declared a halt to all shipments through the Red Sea, citing a “deteriorating security situation”.

Over 9 million barrels a day, nearly a tenth of global demand, goes through the Red Sea, making it a critical energy chokepoint. The naval task force, involving ships from NATO countries such as the UK and France, as well as regional allies like Bahrain, aims to address the escalating attacks by Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

Houthi attacks on commercial shipping, in retaliation for Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, have risen steadily, with over 11 incidents since mid-November. The US, responding to the threat, reported that the “USS Carney” shot down 14 attack drones launched by the Houthis.

BP’s decision to avoid the Red Sea contributed to a rise in oil prices. The new naval task force, part of the Combined Maritime Forces and Task Force 153, will focus on countering the challenge posed by Houthi attacks on merchant vessels.

Defence Secretary, Austin, will convene a virtual meeting with international partners in Bahrain to discuss the Houthi escalation. The initiative comes amid broader diplomatic efforts by the US, with officials not ruling out military action against Houthi targets if attacks persist.

Global energy suppliers and shippers had already been avoiding the Bab El-Mandeb Strait due to security concerns. The US attributes these attacks to Iran, with National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, stating that it is Iran’s responsibility to end the threat.

The attacks raise concerns about a potential disruption to global energy and goods shipments, reminiscent of the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Shippers, including BP, rerouting around the Red Sea may heighten risks and costs, with potential implications for the outlook of oil supply and demand in 2024.