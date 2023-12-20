Middle East Monitor
Injured Israel soldiers refuse to meet PM Netanyahu

December 20, 2023 at 1:42 pm

The Israeli army evacuates its soldiers who were wounded in battles in Gaza via a helicopter for medical treatment at Beilinson Hospital near Tel Aviv, Israel on December 18, 2023 [Nir Keidar/Anadolu via Getty Images]

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that injured Israeli soldiers have refused a visit from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan.

According to the Israeli military, 464 soldiers have been killed since the start of the war on Gaza on 7 October, with 132 of them dying since the beginning of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip in late October.

Yesterday evening, the Israeli army announced the death of Reserve First Sergeant Ma’oz Benjstein, who served in the commando unit, in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu’s popularity among Israeli Jews is at an all time low and both his opponents and traditional allies are calling for him to resign once the current war ends.

