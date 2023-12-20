Injured Israel soldiers refuse to meet PM Netanyahu

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that injured Israeli soldiers have refused a visit from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan.

According to the Israeli military, 464 soldiers have been killed since the start of the war on Gaza on 7 October, with 132 of them dying since the beginning of the ground operation in the Gaza Strip in late October.

Yesterday evening, the Israeli army announced the death of Reserve First Sergeant Ma’oz Benjstein, who served in the commando unit, in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu’s popularity among Israeli Jews is at an all time low and both his opponents and traditional allies are calling for him to resign once the current war ends.

WATCH: Former Israeli Prime Minister Olmert said Netanyahu is ‘a danger to Israel’