Former Israeli Prime Minister Olmert said Netanyahu is ‘a danger to Israel’ In an interview with TRT World, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert calls Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah ‘a national and historical disaster’ for Israel and calls for his immediate removal. Olmert expresses deep concern about far-right figures like Ben Gvir and Smotrich, whom he refers to as ‘terrible events,’ denouncing them as enemies, butchers, killers, murderers, and terrorists. He calls for Netanyahu's immediate dismissal, citing him as ‘a danger to Israel.’