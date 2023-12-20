Shouting during Israel's war cabinet as divisions grow

An argument erupted on Monday between Israel’s National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Chief of Staff, Herzi Halevi, during a war cabinet meeting, local media reported yesterday.

According to the reports, Ben-Gvir lashed out at Halevi and demanded he reverse a decision to remove soldiers who had performed Talmudic prayers inside a mosque in occupied Jenin from operational service, stressing during the session that “the political level is the one who makes the decision.”

Halevi responded: “You are wrong. I am the one who decides what is moral and what is not in the army… Do not threaten me.”

Last week, videos of Israeli occupation forces desecrating a mosque in occupied Jenin during the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah went viral on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Middle East Monitor (@middleeastmonitor)

Local sources said the soldiers stormed a mosque with their shoes on during the noon call to prayer, arrested those inside and then used the mosque’s loudspeakers to sing Hanukkah songs.

Israeli media has reported that relations between the political and military levels in the country have deteriorated, adding that “relations are worsening as time passes.”

Channel 12 reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused the military of being the reason for “his failure.”

READ: Shin Bet warns Ben Gvir behaviour could lead to ‘broad security confrontation’ with Palestinians