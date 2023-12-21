Israeli strike kills elderly woman in southern Lebanon

An Israeli strike killed an elderly woman and wounded her husband in their home in southern Lebanon early today, Lebanon’s state news agency and a security source said according to Reuters.

Israel’s military said the air force had carried out retaliatory strikes on Hezbollah targets, including a site from which the group launched an attack last night, and that Israel had shelled several launch sites in southern Lebanon.

The woman’s death brought the civilian death toll from Israeli fire on southern Lebanon in recent weeks to about 20, including journalists and children, according to a Reuters count.

Another Israeli strike overnight killed a member of Hezbollah, according to the group, which has lost more than 100 fighters in the recent hostilities with Israel.

Hezbollah has been trading fire with Israel at the border since 8 October.

Israel says eight Israeli soldiers and four civilians have been killed on Israel’s side of the Lebanese border.

The violence has largely been contained to areas at the Israel-Lebanon border although some Israeli shelling has struck deeper, including an overnight strike that hit a location near Iqlim Al-Tuffah, more than 30 kilometres (19 miles) into Lebanese territory, a second security source in the area said.

READ: 4 Palestinians killed in Israel air strike near Rafah